The final saw the three remaining contestants – Jill Scott , Owen Warner and Matt Hancock – take on their final challenge, before sitting down to eat meals of their choice.

After three weeks of terrifying trials, I'm a Celebrity came to an end this evening (Sunday 27th November), as jungle royalty was announced for 2022.

Hosts Ant and Dec then revealed that England football star Scott was this year's winner, after receiving the most votes from the public.

Scott follows actor Danny Miller, who was crowned King of the Castle last year.

Jill Scott ITV

Season 22 began on Sunday 6th November, with 10 celebrities in the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up.

Taking on the jungle as the show returned to Australia after two years in Wales was Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé, Olivia Attwood, Sue Cleaver, Owen Warner, Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas, Boy George and Mike Tindall.

Unfortunately, Olivia Attwood had to withdraw from I'm a Celebrity on day 2 following a medical emergency.

After her exit, Olivia opened up about the "devastating" reason she had to leave I'm a Celebrity, explaining: "I was so scared, I was like, 'What the hell is wrong with me?' They couldn't give me an answer, they just told me that they had to get me to the hospital immediately."

She revealed that she had been found to be dangerously anaemic.

"The results were really, really low when they put them into their reader and they consulted with another doctor off site. I had those bloods done in England before I left, and they were fine. I was confused and of course very, very worried."

Two late arrivals soon joined the campmates in the form of politician Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh, which caused quite the stir.

Boy George got pretty emotional and admitted that he wouldn't have stayed in the jungle with Matt if things had gone differently for him during the pandemic. Charlene later questioned Matt about why he'd signed up for the show, and he explained that he wanted to show he's also "human".

The days went by, and the Bushtucker Trials got worse and worse, but the campmates couldn't hide their disappointment when at one point Chris only won one star, meaning all 11 campmates would have to share one dish of bony fish - yikes.

With the final approaching, the eliminations began. Charlene White became the first contestant to leave I'm a Celebrity, followed by Scarlette, Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Babatúndé, and Chris Moyles.

