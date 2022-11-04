For the first time since the pandemic, the show's 22nd season is back in Australia and the star line-up includes singer Boy George , Love Island's Olivia Attwood and radio presenter Chris Moyles .

Now that the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up has officially been unveiled , it's only a matter of days until the brand new season kicks off.

Another familiar face said to be heading into the jungle to take on Bushtucker Trials and lots more is comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Seann Walsh.

Seann, who had a headline making turn on Strictly in 2018, is thought to be one of two late arrivals alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock.

A source reportedly confirmed the news to The Sun by saying, "Seann is an incredible signing for I’m a Celebrity and it’s a real coup for ITV."

So, as we await his arrival, here's everything you need to know about Seann Walsh as he prepares for life Down Under in I'm a Celebrity.

Who is Seann Walsh?

Seann Walsh on Strictly It Takes Two.

Age: 36

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @seannwalsh

Twitter: @seannwalsh

Seann Walsh made a name for himself on the comedy circuit by starting out in stand up in Brighton and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Soon, he was touring and went on to become a familiar face on panel shows, including 8 Out of 10 Cats and Play to the Whistle. He's also appeared in Jack Dee's ITV sitcom Bad Move.

Seann is also a familiar face to fans of Strictly Come Dancing after he took part in the show in 2018, although his time on the dance floor was overshadowed by controversy.

Seann - who at the time was in a long-term relationship with Rebecca Humphries - was embroiled in a scandal when he was pictured kissing his married professional dance partner Katya Jones.

Recalling the tough fallout from the photographs during a conversation on Katherine Ryan's TV show Backstage With Katherine Ryan, Seann said, "What you are thinking about is, ‘What have you done to someone?’"

"It’s one thing doing that privately and I don’t judge anyone, because everyone’s got their own backstory, lives or whatever. It was horrific. It was crazy."

Sean is now in a relationship with Grace Adderley and the couple, who first got together in 2019, are expecting their first child together.

