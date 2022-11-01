From confirmed names like Boy George and Charlene White, to rumoured contestant Matt Hancock (who has just been suspended from the Tory party) , this year's season is shaping up to be the show's biggest yet – particularly with Chris Moyles heading Down Under.

We don't have too long to wait until I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back on ITV – and thankfully, the show is flying back to Australia this year with a brand new line-up of famous campmates.

The DJ is known for his loud radio personality, but is hoping to show a "much quieter" version of himself in the campsite.

"The radio version is a very turned up version of me, but hopefully if I can bring some humour to the camp, then it will make everyone in the camp feel at ease.”

Here's everything you need to know about Chris Moyles ahead of his I'm a Celebrity debut.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Chris Moyles?

Chris Moyles Getty Images

Age: 48

Instagram: @chrismoylesofficial

Twitter: @ChrisMoyles

Job: Radio DJ

Chris Moyles is a broadcaster and radio host who is best known for his shows on Radio X, Capital FM and BBC Radio 1 as well as his sometimes-controversial presenting style.

The 48-year-old began his national radio career in 1996 on Capital FM and went on to host Radio 1's breakfast show, which he hosted from 2004 until 2012. Since 2015, he has hosted the breakfast show on Radio X.

Throughout his broadcasting career, Moyles has been at the centre of various controversies, from swearing on air to being criticised by watchdogs for sexually inappropriate jokes, including one comment in 2002 that he would sleep with Charlotte Church "now that she had reached 16". In 2009, Moyles was censored by Ofcom for parodying two of Will Young's songs in a way that "could have reasonably been interpreted by listeners as promoting or condoning certain negative stereotypes based on sexual orientation".

Outside of radio, Moyles has hosted The Chris Moyles Show, Big Brother's Big Mouth, Channel 4's The Big Breakfast, Chris Moyles' Quiz Night and appeared on This Morning, Celebrity Juice, Top Gear and 8 Out of 10 Cats.

Phobias: "I am petrified of heights. I ended up carrying the bags when we took my girlfriend’s niece once to Go Ape as I am so petrified!"

Missing any special occasion: "A friend’s birthday, a wedding, and Leeds United matches."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "Contrary to popular belief, I won’t be the loudest person in the camp. My radio show is a very turned up version of me and people will get to see a much quieter Chris Moyles!"

Role in the camp: "Entertainer. Hopefully I can help shorten everyone’s boredom."

Best attribute: "Hiding food! I am going to fly out early and sneak into the jungle and hide pot noodles everywhere, then I will be everyone’s best friend!"

Dream camper: "Ant and Dec…let’s see how they cope for 24 hours!"

What has Chris Moyles said about joining I'm a Celebrity?

Chris Moyles shared the moment he told his radio team on Twitter and has said that he doesn't know why he said yes to the show.

"In the past, I always said no to offers to take part. But this year, I didn’t say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting," he said "Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for! My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.