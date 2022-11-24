We're just days away from the I'm a Celebrity 2022 final and with just six contestants remaining in camp, the public vote couldn't be more important.

RadioTimes.com is back with the I'm a Celebrity catch-up to fill you in on last night's episode – make sure to watch the full video below.

Yesterday's I'm a Celeb opened with the camp feeling full for the first time after spending a night at the Jungle Arms, however the joy was short-lived as they soon had to say goodbye to Boy George.

However, the Karma Chameleon singer did leave his specially-made hat behind in the camp, with Chris Moyles joking that he plans to sell it on eBay.

Jill Scott then volunteered to take on the latest Bushtucker Trial – Critty Critty Bang Bang – and while she had to fight off creepy crawlies dressed as Truly Scrumptious whilst suspended in air, she manages to walk away with all seven stars.

Back at camp, Matt Hancock channelled his inner David Attenborough when spotting a wild salamander, although Owen Warner was slightly spooked, telling the Bush Telegraph: "What planet are we on?"

After Jill delivered the good news about dinner, Seann opened up to Babatúndé Aléshé about his Strictly scandal, where he was caught cheating on his girlfriend with professional dancer Katya Jones, revealing that his "career was dead" after he hit the headlines.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Matt and Mike Tindall went off to do the Dingo Dollar challenge and while they managed to pop 99 balloons with their spiky helmets in time, the camp incorrectly guessed the sum of Adele's albums combined.

Over dinner, Seann spoke about being fired from his job at TK Maxx, while Owen spoke about the moment he secured the role of Romeo Nightingale on Hollyoaks.

Ant and Dec arrived to reveal the results of the latest public vote, with Babatundé becoming the latest celebrity to leave the jungle. Before walking across that bridge back to civilisation, the comedian revealed that he would like Owen to become the next King of the Jungle.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.