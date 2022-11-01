The fresh batch of contestants will enter the jungle this Sunday (6th November).

The new season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is almost upon us and now the 2022 line-up has finally been announced.

One celebrity preparing to take on the stomach-churning Bush tucker trials is Babatúndé Aléshé, an actor and comedian who has starred in TV shows including EastEnders and Doctor Who, and appears on the celebrity version of Gogglebox alongside Mo Gilligan.

Ahead of entering the jungle, the comedian admitted to ITV that his phobias include “absolutely everything”, which doesn't fill us with much hope.

Who is Babatúndé Aléshé?

Babatunde and Mo on Celebrity Gogglebox Channel 4

Age: 36

Job: Stand-up comedian, actor and writer

Instagram: @babatundecomedian

Twitter: @BabatundeComedy

Babatúndé is an actor, writer and comedian, who has toured around the UK with his shows.

He won Best Newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards and has performed at venues like Soho theatre, the O2 and the Hackney Empire.

He is best known for his appearances on Doctor Who, EastEnders and Law and Order: UK, but has also appeared in EastEnders as Sam, the specialist nurse who tended to Tanya Jessop (Jo Joyner) when she had her first chemotherapy session in 2011.

He also starred in New Tricks back in 2003, as well as Pelican Blood and The Naked Poet, and sits alongside Mo Gilligan in the celebrity version of Gogglebox.

Talking about how Gilligan finds it hilarious that he’s joined the show’s line-up for 2022, Aléshé said: "Mo thinks it is going to be funny but he also thinks it is good I am taking part. He is far too busy though to vote for me for the trials but in his head, he will be!”

What has Babatúndé Aléshé said about joining I’m a Celebrity 2022?

The 2022 line-up for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. ©ITV Plc

Ahead of his appearance on the show, the actor admitted he is scared of “absolutely everything”.

“I am going to see what happens but I know I will be doing a lot of screaming for sure!" he added.

"I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice. Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it."

Adding that he thinks it will be a great opportunity for viewers to get to know him better, he said: “Hopefully it won’t be a mistake,” he said before adding: “People are going to get to know me through this show a bit better and I just want to enjoy everything. I don’t want to be King of the Jungle. I am quite happy to go back to normal life afterwards.

"But it will be a great adventure and my wife is excited and happy I am doing it.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

