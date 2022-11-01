Fans of property programmes will recognise her from numerous entries in that genre, but we'll see a very different side to her this winter as she takes on all the terrors that the jungle has in store.

Ten celebrities are bracing themselves for a tough few weeks on this year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here , with property expert Scarlette Douglas among those who have jetted out to Australia for the experience.

Douglas joins a star-studded I'm A Celebrity 2022 line-up, which also includes radio presenter Chris Moyles, soap star Sue Cleaver and Royal Family member Mike Tindall MBE.

Here's everything you need to know about Scarlette Douglas as she makes her way to the I'm A Celebrity 2022 camp.

Who is Scarlette Douglas?

Scarlette Douglas attends the press night for the first Christmas at Kenwood light trail at Kenwood House Joe Maher/Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: Property expert and TV presenter

Instagram: @missscardoug

Twitter: @ScarDoug

Though she started out in the world of musical theatre, Douglas has found fame for her knowledge of the property market, which landed her a presenting job on long-running Channel 4 series A Place in the Sun.

She has since collaborated with her brother, former professional football Stuart Douglas, on guest presenting Love It or List It as part of Channel 4's Black to Front, before securing a regular gig fronting George Clarke's Flipping Fast.

Their most recent project has been Worst House on the Street, in which buyers attempt to turn an eyesore property into one worthy of envy, which premiered in August of this year.

Douglas has also ventured outside of the property genre, however, appearing as a reporter on BBC One's Points of View and The One Show, as well as taking a presenting role on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 programme.

What has Scarlette Douglas said about joining I'm A Celebrity 2022?

Douglas is excited to throw herself into this year's I'm A Celebrity, saying that she has "always" wanted to take part in the extreme reality series and is keen to prove her doubters wrong.

“If I were crowned Queen of the jungle, it would be such a big moment for me," she began. "I think I would lose it! I have always worked hard but for whatever reason some people have doubted me.

"And so, if I were to win this show, it would be for everyone who questioned me, tried to break me, or put me down. I don’t know why they do but I keep showing that I can make it and be better than anyone imagined."

However, she's not expecting it to be an easy process, revealing greatest concerns are her "irrational" fear of spiders and being apart from her parents, who she calls four times a day.

“They are super proud and chuffed I am doing this," she continued. "But my younger brother asked if I was sure I would be alright doing I’m A Celebrity as he knows what I am like about spiders. I don’t like the way they crawl, move and then when you have turned around they have gone.

Scarlette Douglas attends "The Last Letter From Your Lover" UK premiere at Ham Yard Hotel Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

"I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trial. It’s going to be hard too not being able to bring my seasoning into camp but I want to prove to everyone I can smash it!"

Douglas has pledged to be the camp "morale booster" and is looking forward to making some new friends, adding that she won't be sucked into any dramatic arguments.

“I will want to say: ‘let’s calm down, you are hungry, I am tired, let’s park it and move on,” she explained.

The television presenter is looking forward to people seeing a side of her personality unrelated to her property selling knowhow, but does hope that A Place in the Sun viewers will rally behind her during her time in the camp.

“I don’t know what my fellow A Place in the Sun presenters will think,” added Douglas. “I would like to hope they will be over the moon for me and that they will be rooting for me. I hope A Place in the Sun fans will all come together and vote for me. I would love that to be the case."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here premieres on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 6th November 2022. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

