Hancock, who has hit the headlines numerous times over his political career, has landed in Australia ready to enter camp as a late 'bombshell' style arrival.

In perhaps one of the biggest and most surprising I'm a Celebrity contestant announcements to date, it emerged that former Health Secretary Matt Hancock had signed up to this year's show .

He'll be joining the likes of newsreader Charlene White, rugby ace and royal family member Mike Tindall and football legend Jill Scott, who have all been confirmed to be starring in the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up, with the show now in its 22nd season.

Here's everything you need to know about Matt Hancock ahead of his jungle debut - and why his appearance on the reality show has been ruffling feathers.

Who is Matt Hancock?

Matt Hancock, former Health Secretary. Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Age: 44

Job: Politician

Twitter: @MattHancock

Instagram: @matthancockmp

You would have been living under a rock if you hadn't heard of Matt Hancock - and not always for positive reasons.

The controversial I'm a Celebrity contestant has been a serving member of the Conservative party since 2010.

In 2018, Hancock was appointed Health Secretary by Theresa May, a position he held until 2021.

But it was in the pandemic that Hancock became a firm fixture on our TV screens, advising the public on social distancing and other COVID regulations.

However, Hancock came under fire in June 2021 when it emerged that he had been violating his own social distancing guidelines while engaging in an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo. Hancock then split from his wife of 15 years, Martha Hoyer Millar.

Hancock has since hit the headlines again after it emerged he would be entering the I'm a Celebrity jungle this year.

Following the news, Hancock lost the Conservative Party whip, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spoken out against his decision.

A spokesperson for Sunak said, "The PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies.

"The public, when they elect their MPs, expect them to work hard for their constituency."

What has Matt Hancock said about joining I'm a Celebrity?

After the news broke that Matt would be heading into the Aussie jungle as a late arrival, he broke his silence on his decision to sign up to the reality show and slammed his critics.

Matt said that it had nothing to do with the pay cheque and that instead, he wanted to use his time on screen to connect with voters.

In a column for The Sun, he wrote: "While there will undoubtedly be those who think I shouldn’t go, I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run.

"It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster."

Matt also said that he thought I'm a Celebrity would give him a great platform to discuss something else very close to his heart - dyslexia.

In the same column, he opened up about his own diagnosis aged 18 and how he's been working tirelessly to raise more awareness ever since.

He continued: "I want to raise the ­profile of my dyslexia campaign to help every dyslexic child unleash their potential — even if it means taking an unusual route to get there ... via the Australian jungle! I’m a Celebrity ... is watched by millions of Brits up and down the country."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm.

