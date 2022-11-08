The former Health Secretary will enter Snake Rock camp with comedian and former Strictly star Seann after the series was hit with drama when reality TV star Olivia had to leave after 24 hours on medical grounds. The medical team advised that it was not safe for the former Love Islander to return to camp and she is said to be on her way home to the UK.

The Sun reports that Matt and Seann's entrance will be teased on tonight's episode, and that they will be entering at 8:30pm UK time tonight (Tuesday) which is 6:30am tomorrow AU time. ITV will release more details shortly.

A source said: "Matt and Seann will be arriving together into the camp which is away from the other celebrities. Producers have been planning the perfect way to introduce the pair into the show and it will be TV gold when the campmates see Hancock."

Hancock had been rumoured for the jungle but never officially confirmed by ITV. He has had his Tory whip suspended.

I'm a Celebrity's remaining line-up includes Mike Tindall, Babatúndé Aléshé, Jill Scott, Corrie's Sue Cleaver and Charlene White. Babatúndé has been voted to take part on tonight's task, Horrifying Heights, which will feature him traversing the jungle skyline. The comedian revealed his fear of heights in the show's first ever task which aired on Sunday night.

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm.

