A show spokesperson told RadioTimes.com in a statement: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

I'm A Celebrity 's Olivia Attwood has had to quit the jungle after just 24 hours on medical grounds.

It's believed the the 31-year-old reality TV star – who is the first Love Islander to take part in the ITV series – is on her way home. According to The Sun, the former islander was keen to return to camp after being treated by medics, but was advised against it by the show's medical team.

I'm a Celebrity returned to ITV last night (Sunday, 6th November) and saw Olivia being informed by hosts Ant and Dec that she he had been voted as a Jungle VIP, and was allowed to choose one person to join her for a meal. She picked radio presenter Chris Moyles. The pair were then tasked with skydiving out of a helicopter at 10,000ft.

After completing the challenge, Olivia said: "Oh my god I'm crying, that's the most amazing thing I've ever done, ever. That is incredible. Top 10 experience of my life. Just amazing."

Meanwhile, Boy George and Scarlette Douglas had to row on a dinghy to join Olivia and Chris on an island, where they discovered that the VIP in the challenge actually meant 'Very Isolated People' rather than 'Very Important Person', and that they had to spend the night on the deserted island. They were told they would have to take part in a trial before they could join their fellow celebrity contestants in camp.

The I'm A Celebrity remaining line-up includes Mike Tindall, Babatúndé Aléshé, Jill Scott, Corrie's Sue Cleaver and Charlene White. It's been reported that former health secretary Matt Hancock will be entering the jungle, and he's had his Tory whip suspended.

