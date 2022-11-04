This special episode, which airs on Sunday night ahead of the reality competition, will be bringing Australia to The Masked Singer stage as jungle-themed creatures sing their hearts out in the hopes of impressing the panellists.

The winner of The Masked Dancer's 2022 competition may have just been crowned with Glee's Heather Morris unmasked as Scissors, but the franchise is back on our screens again this weekend to celebrate the return of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are back on judging duty, while fans can expect to see a few special guest star panellists stop by the show.

While the likes of Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles and Charlene White have joined the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up , I'm a Celeb alumni Joel Dommett will be hosting this special as the panel attempt to guess which celebrities are hiding behind those creepy crawlies.

Read on to find out who is competing in The Masked Singer's I'm a Celebrity special.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Witchetty Grub

©Bandicoot TV

The Witchetty Grub is an Australian wood-eating moth larvae that has often been used in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here's eating challenges. All sorts of celebrities from Charlie Brooks and Gino D'Acampo to Harry Redknapp have had to munch on the bug in a Bushtucker Trial – but who will be the famous face behind the giant character?

Kangaroo

©Bandicoot TV

It wouldn't be an I'm a Celebrity special of The Masked Singer without Kangaroo – arguably the main animal associated with Australia. In this one-off special, Kangaroo will be hopping onto the stage to show off their vocal skills, but who is hiding behind the mask?

Cockroach

©Bandicoot TV

Another staple of I'm a Celebrity's Bushtucker Trials, the cockroach has been used torment many a famous face over the years on the ITV reality competition. Let's hope whoever is behind this insect doesn't torment the judges with their singing skills!

More like this

Koala

©Bandicoot TV

One of the cutest animals to come out of Australia, Koalas can be found in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia – but for one night only, this Koala will be found on The Masked Singer stage.

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity Special airs on Sunday 6th November at 7:30pm on ITV, ahead of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.