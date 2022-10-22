Following all performances, Scissors was announced as the season 2 winner, and unmasked as Heather Morris.

After eight bizarre weeks, The Masked Dancer came to an end tonight (22nd October), as the season 2 winner was revealed and all three finalists were unmasked on the show.

Speaking after being unmasked, Heather said: "I was a dancer for Beyoncé, I danced for her, I was one of two back-up dancers in [Single Ladies].

"I've had the best time. Seriously, this has made my heart so full. My kids at home, I have two boys and we are huge Masked dans. My oldest, during the pandemic, would make masks himself... when I got the call for this, hands down, of course I'm going to do this! My kids will be in awe of me."

For the finale, the remaining contestants in The Masked Dancer 2022 line-up - Onomatopoeia, Pearly King and Scissors - returned to the stage for one last chance to pull the wool over the judges' eyes.

As usual, Joel Dommett returned to host the ITV show, while the detective panel had a little makeover for the final, with Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch being joined by Dawn French and John Bishop for the last show.

Onomatopoeia was the runner-up this year, and was revealed as Adam Garcia, who told Joel: "I always step away from dancing and then something brings me back - and I realise, that’s right, I love dancing… it brings joy."

Pearly King came in third place and was revealed to be none other than Strictly Come Dancing's former judge, Bruno Tonioli.

Bruno joked that he thought he'd signed up to The Masked Singer, teasing: "I said, 'Singer, oh yeah I’ll do it. Dancer?? You’ve got to be kidding me!' You should always read your contract."

It's been one hell of a season this year, with the show's very first duo in the form of Pillar and Post. The pair were previously revealed to be former goalkeeper David Seaman and his ice skating wife Frankie Poultney.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That week, The Masked Dancer unmasked three contestants, including Tomato Sauce, who was unveiled as TV presenter Steph McGovern.

It comes after Pillar and Post suffered a shock injury during training.

"It was great fun but a tumble meant our Masked journey came to an end too soon, we had such a blast and we were sad that we had to hang up our masks without being able to share our final dance with you all!" Frankie explained.

More like this

She added: "We have loved being part of this series and we wish the other competitors the best of luck as we continue to watch at home and try to guess who all the other celebrities are!"

Other characters to be unmasked on season 2 included Astronaut (Jesse Metcalfe), Pig (Joanna Page), Prawn Cocktail (Stacey Dooley), Cactus (Gareth Malone), and Candlestick, who was revealed to be The Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles.

To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.