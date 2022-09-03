Just like in its sister show The Masked Singer , the judging panel, consisting of Oti Mabuse , Jonathan Ross , Davina McCall and new face Peter Crouch , will have to do their best to attempt to work out the identity of the star inside the suit.

A brand new season of The Masked Dancer will soon be quickstepping onto the TV schedule, bringing with it a fresh line-up of celebrities wearing jaw-dropping outfits, hoping to impress with their best moves.

On The Masked Singer, the judges can attempt to work out the contestant’s age or gender by listening closely to their voice, but on the spin-off series, all they have to go off is their dance moves — and a handful of hints designed to help them along.

“It's definitely harder but there's so many more clues,” presenter Joel Dommett explained. “There's so many more games that we play now to help with the guessing, with extra clues up for grabs, which I think is quite fun. It's difficult and the spectacle of it is so odd that I think sometimes the panel forget about the guessing because you're just watching the madness in front of you.”

Meet the contestants in The Masked Dancer's second season ITV

Among this year’s group of crazily costumed competitors is Astronaut, who’ll be going up against the likes of Candlestick, Scissors and Odd Socks.

Who could be hiding inside that space suit, and could Astronaut moonwalk to victory? Here’s what we know so far about the contestant — here’s hoping their dance skills are out of this world…

Who is The Masked Dancer’s Astronaut?

Ahead of the first episode, clues about just who the Astronaut might be are few and far between. Could they be an A-lister who has previously picked up a VMA Moon Man trophy? Ross has certainly promised that the stars are “even more impressive” this time around.

What we do know for certain, though, is that Astronaut had a pretty difficult time attempting to prance around in a cumbersome space suit. “Astronaut is the one I think probably had the hardest costume to dance with, because it's like a big thick Astronaut suit, but they did a great job as well,” Ross revealed.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

The new series of The Masked Dancer is set to begin on Saturday 3rd September, kicking off at 6:30pm on ITV. Prepare for slick (and, ahem, not so slick) routines, wild costumes and ever wilder guesses from the judges.

The Masked Dancer is airing on ITV this autumn.

