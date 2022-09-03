Judges Oti Mabuse , Davina McCall , Jonathan Ross and first-timer Peter Crouch will be doing their best detective work to figure out the celebrities hiding behind the colourful costumes.

Let the guessing games begin: The Masked Dancer is back with another dose of bonkers disguises and impressive choreography.

Among the 12 contestants hoping to impress them in season two is Scissors, who’ll be cutting shapes on the dancefloor and going up against an array of characters including Prawn, Candlestick, Sea Slug and Astronaut.

Scissors’ true identity is still a closely guarded secret, but here’s what we’ve learned about them before the show kicks off.

Who is The Masked Dancer’s Scissors?

Meet the contestants in The Masked Dancer's second season ITV

All we know so far about Scissors is that they’re a hit with presenter Joel Dommett and judges Ross and Crouch, who all cite the performer as among their favourites for the season.

“Scissors is amazing,” Ross said. “They have an amazing physique and an amazing physicality about them and the costume is really slinky and fun.” Crouch, meanwhile, promises that they will “bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Scissors’ tight-fitting metallic outfit is relatively simple when you compare it to some of the show’s more outlandish creations, though pulling off complex moves and trying not to bump into your backing dancers when you’re wearing massive scissor handles on your head can’t exactly be easy. As Dommett put it, “to move like that outside of the costumes would be a feat but the fact that [the contestants are] doing it with a massive head on is bizarre”.

But who could be underneath that dramatic headpiece? Could it be someone famed for their crafting abilities, or perhaps a famous face who is known for their sharp tongue or cutting remarks? Or is the whole scissor thing just a massive red herring? We’ll have to wait until the opening episode to find out more and receive our first proper clues.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

The new contestants will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of season 1 winner Louis Smith (aka Carwash) when they make their Masked Dancer debut on Saturday 3rd September. The first episode of the competition airs at 6:30pm on ITV.

