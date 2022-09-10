On Saturday 3rd September the series kicked off with the first six contestants in The Masked Dancer UK season 2 line-up taking to the stage.

One of the weirdest talent shows on TV, The Masked Dancer , has returned for season 2, and the guessing game has truly begun!

It resulted in the first contestant being unmasked and sent home, following a dance-off.

This weekend, the second set of characters will perform, with Cactus set to show off their dance moves.

Read on for everything we know so far about Cactus.

Who is Cactus?

Little is known about the true identity of Cactus, but we expect a very spiky performance from the prickly plant.

Cactus will perform for The Masked Dancer detective panel, including Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch, who takes over from Mo Gilligan on the second season.

During their first performance, lots of clues and red herrings will be shared, as the judges and us at home try to work out who is behind the mask.

Joel Dommett will present the 90-minute-long episode and will be doing his best to get some more info out of the contestants.

We'll update you with all the latest clues, guesses, and theories as soon as we know!

Who is in The Masked Dancer 2022 UK line-up?

There are 12 characters in this year's line-up, one of which has already been unmasked.

On the first episode, Astronaut was revealed to be Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe.

Below is a list of all of contestants in season 2:

