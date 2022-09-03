A new group of celebrities will be getting dressed up in outrageous outfits and attempting to pull off some tricky choreography as judges Oti Mabuse , Davina McCall , Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch (who is standing in for Mo Gilligan this season) try to work out their identities.

What do you get if you cross high-energy routines and jaw-dropping costumes with a star-studded game of Guess Who? The answer is The Masked Dancer , which is set to return to our screens this month.

This time around, we’ll be introduced to the show’s very first dancing duo. Pillar and Post will be taking to the stage to perform as a twosome, dressed in mail-themed (it’s The Masked Dancer, just go with it) outfits.

Will they be able to pull off a first class performance? Here’s what we know so far about the mysterious pair.

Who are The Masked Dancer’s Pillar and Post?

The Masked Dancer's Pillar and Post with judge Jonathan Ross ITV

The identities of The Masked Dancer’s celebrity dancers are kept top secret, and very few clues about Pillar and Post have been dropped yet. It does seem, though, that they are indeed a double act outside of the competition, rather than, say, two random stars who’ve been matched up by ITV, which helps narrow things down a (very) little bit.

“We’re not sure if it's a television couple, a radio couple, Ant and Dec,” Ross said. “Is it an actual couple, like a real-life couple, is it a father and son or father and daughter? When you see a couple on stage, so many things go through your head.”

It’ll be interesting to see if their dancing dynamic gives us any hints about how they know each other off-screen.

It’s hard to glean anything from the pair’s crazy costumes, too. Post wears a bright red letterbox-inspired outfit, and appears to be slightly shorter than Post, whose disguise looks like it has been fashioned from brown parcels, complete with a collar made from letters. Only on The Masked Dancer…

When does The Masked Dancer start?

You can catch the first episode of The Masked Dancer’s second season on ITV at 6:30pm on Saturday 3rd September — and remember, this is a show where no guess is too outrageous.

The Masked Dancer is airing on ITV this autumn. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

