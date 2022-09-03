Following the success of the spin-off’s first season, which saw Olympic gymnast Louis Smith unveiled as winning dancer Carwash , a brand new cohort of celebrities will be putting on bizarre disguises and showing off their best moves.

Get ready for more outrageous outfits and some of the strangest spectacles on TV: The Masked Dancer is back for a second season of wild routines and dance detective work.

It’s up to the judging panel, consisting of newbie Peter Crouch, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse and Masked Singer veterans Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall, to work out who’s hiding behind these cartoonish characters (while the viewers at home do their best armchair detective work to attempt to crack the clues too).

Prawn Cocktail is one of those colourful creatures putting on their dancing shoes for season 2. They will be going up against the likes of Candlestick, Astronaut and Odd Socks, as well as the show’s first ever couple, Pillar and Post, and they’ll be “hoping not to pull a Mussel”.

Meet The Masked Dancer's season 2 judging panel ITV

Brace yourselves for some crustacean choreography: here’s what we know so far about Prawn Cocktail.

Who is The Masked Dancer’s Prawn Cocktail?

The Masked Dancer’s impressive costumes are deliberately fashioned to disguise the person wearing them, just to make the guessing game harder. That means it’s hard to pick up any definite clues from Prawn Cocktail’s bold pink outfit, but the green dress and pointy heeled boots do seem to suggest a female star could be hiding underneath (although this could just be a misdirection…).

The judges have kept schtum about Prawn Cocktail’s performances so far, although Crouch admitted that he found himself pondering about their true identity even when the cameras stopped rolling.

“It’s probably more mad than I thought and more secretive than I thought,” he said. “Literally no one knows. We’re constantly asking the production team trying to get clues throughout the whole day but no one will say anything. I also didn’t realise quite how serious I’d be taking it… Oti and I are quite competitive and it’s sort of taken over my life a bit because I’m constantly thinking wherever I am, ‘Who’s the Prawn?’” We can’t wait to join in with the guessing game.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

Season 2 of The Masked Dancer will land on our screens on Saturday 3rd September, airing at 6:30pm on ITV. Keep your eyes peeled for clues — and remember that on this show, no theory is too outlandish.

The Masked Dancer is airing on ITV this autumn.

