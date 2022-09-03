Who is in The Masked Dancer 2022 UK? Contestants, spoilers, and theories
Meet all the weird and wonderful characters for season 2 - can you guess who's behind the mask?
It's time to spend your Saturday evenings trying to guess which celebrity is behind the mask of a bizarre costume, as ITV's The Masked Dancer is back for 2022.
The show returns with a brand new line-up and a new detective as Peter Crouch takes over from Mo Gilligan alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse.
Together, they'll be trying to guess the true identities of this year's contestants, with the guessing game kicking off from Saturday 3rd September.
As the show airs, here's everything we know so far about this year's characters - one of whom is called Onomatopoeia (we can't wait to see how this turns out!).
Onomatopoeia
Onomatopoeia will be dancing to their own tune when they take to the stage, but will viewers be able to guess who is behind the mask?
Tomato Sauce
Ready to paint the dance floor red is Tomato Sauce.
Sea Slug
The worm has got nothing on The Masked Dancer's Sea Slug, who'll be slipping and sliding all over the stage.
Scissors
Scissors will be cutting up all the shapes this year.
Cactus
You're in for a spiky performance as Cactus takes to the stage. We wonder if they'll prickle your fancy.
Astronaut
Prepare to see lots of moon walking, as Astronaut is about to show us all their moves.
Pillar and Post
Also taking to the stage is Pillar and Post, but will they deliver a first-class performance? It won't be long before we find out.
Candlestick
Hoping to light up the stage with their flaming moves is Candlestick.
Pearly King
Will Pearly King's dancing skills be just as regal as their name?
Pig
Pig will be showing off their dance moves this September, but we hope they won't be hogging the dance floor.
Prawn Cocktail
Hoping not to pull a mussel when they take to the dance floor, it's Prawn Cocktail.
Odd Socks
They might be odd by name, but these happy feet won't be uncoordinated when they step onto the dance floor.
