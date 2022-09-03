The show returns with a brand new line-up and a new detective as Peter Crouch takes over from Mo Gilligan alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Oti Mabuse.

It's time to spend your Saturday evenings trying to guess which celebrity is behind the mask of a bizarre costume, as ITV's The Masked Dancer is back for 2022.

Together, they'll be trying to guess the true identities of this year's contestants, with the guessing game kicking off from Saturday 3rd September.

As the show airs, here's everything we know so far about this year's characters - one of whom is called Onomatopoeia (we can't wait to see how this turns out!).

Who is in The Masked Dancer 2022 UK? Contestants, spoilers, and theories

Onomatopoeia

The Masked Dancer's Onomatopoeia ITV

Onomatopoeia will be dancing to their own tune when they take to the stage, but will viewers be able to guess who is behind the mask?

Tomato Sauce

The Masked Dancer's Tomato Sauce ITV

Ready to paint the dance floor red is Tomato Sauce.

Sea Slug

The Masked Dancer's Sea Slug ITV

The worm has got nothing on The Masked Dancer's Sea Slug, who'll be slipping and sliding all over the stage.

Scissors

The Masked Dancer's Scissors ITV

Scissors will be cutting up all the shapes this year.

Cactus

The Masked Dancer's Cactus ITV

You're in for a spiky performance as Cactus takes to the stage. We wonder if they'll prickle your fancy.

Astronaut

The Masked Dancer's Astronaut ITV

Prepare to see lots of moon walking, as Astronaut is about to show us all their moves.

Pillar and Post

The Masked Dancer's Pillar and Post ITV

Also taking to the stage is Pillar and Post, but will they deliver a first-class performance? It won't be long before we find out.

Candlestick

The Masked Dancer's Candlestick ITV

Hoping to light up the stage with their flaming moves is Candlestick.

Pearly King

The Masked Dancer's Pearly King ITV

Will Pearly King's dancing skills be just as regal as their name?

Pig

The Masked Dancer's Pig ITV

Pig will be showing off their dance moves this September, but we hope they won't be hogging the dance floor.

Prawn Cocktail

The Masked Dancer's Prawn Cocktail ITV

Hoping not to pull a mussel when they take to the dance floor, it's Prawn Cocktail.

Odd Socks

The Masked Dancer's Odd Socks ITV

They might be odd by name, but these happy feet won't be uncoordinated when they step onto the dance floor.

The Masked Dancer season 2 starts on Saturday 3rd September on ITV.

