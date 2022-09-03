The sister show to the wildly successful Masked Singer debuted last year, and is now back for round two, with a new group of 12 celebrities getting dressed up in outrageous disguises and performing for the judging panel.

Summer may be nearly over, but there’s plenty for TV fans to get excited about as the weather turns cooler: autumn’s approach means that many of our favourite shows are back on our screens, and The Masked Dancer is one of them.

This time, Peter Crouch will be joining Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse, and all four will be tasked with working out who’s behind each outfit.

This time, the celebrities are “even more impressive and harder to guess”, Ross has promised, with a line-up filled with “characters that the kids fall in love with and some really cool characters that I think the grown ups will love.”

Among them will be Odd Socks, a cheery-looking creature who’ll be putting their best foot forward to compete against the likes of Astronaut, Candlestick and Scissors, as well as the show’s first double act, Pillar and Post.

Here’s what we know so far about the Masked Dancer contestant.

Who is The Masked Dancer’s Odd Socks?

Odd Socks will be showing off some fancy footwork ITV

Who could be hidden under all that colourful laundry? Odd Socks’ costume certainly isn’t giving anything away, and that’s entirely deliberate, according to McCall, to make the guessing game more difficult.

It’s “extremely clever, the way that they’ve been designed and made so that people are completely unrecognisable,” she said. “You can't tell if it's padded in places, you can't tell if a costume is very thick or if it's super thin. You don't know anything about that person's physique, it doesn't really give you any clues.”

Is Odd Socks famously messy? Are they known for their fancy footwork? At this stage, we can only speculate, but we’ll find out more when the first episode airs.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

You can catch the opening instalment of The Masked Dancer on Saturday 3rd September at 6:30pm on ITV, when we’ll get our first proper clues about Odd Socks’ identity. Will any of the judges manage to crack the mystery the first time round?

The Masked Dancer is airing on ITV this autumn. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.