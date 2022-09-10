First airing in the UK in 2012, The Voice UK is currently in its 11th season, with both will.i.am and Tom Jones having been with the show since the very beginning.

It may have aired on various channels during its lifetime but The Voice UK is still going strong after a decade – and presenter Emma Willis has revealed the show's secret to its lengthy run.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Willis said that it's The Voice UK's authenticity which still makes it a hit amongst fans.

will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice UK. ITV

"I think it's quite real, isn't it?" she said. "You know, you've got people auditioning for people who do that job for a living. There's no better coach than someone who lives and breathes what they're doing.

"And all the talent is outstanding. So I think it's a very true and genuine competition and the talent kind of speaks for itself. I think that's what keeps it going. And Tom Jones."

Speaking about the ongoing series, Willis added: "We obviously love it when the coaches kind of get involved and perform. But I mean especially Tom, because that man's voice, I think it's better than it was when he was in his 20s!"

In last week's season premiere, Tom Jones moved viewers to tears with a musical tribute to his late wife, which his fellow coach Anne-Marie described as "so emotional".

"I think this is a testament to him and why he’s been able to stay around so long, is because he feels every word he says and every song he releases, he means it," she said.

The Voice UK continues on Saturday 10th September at 8pm on ITV.

