Tom Jones' "emotional" tribute to late wife on The Voice UK revealed

Never a series to shy away from emotionally powerful performances, this season of The Voice UK will feature a touching tribute from Tom to his late wife, Linda Trenchard.

Today marks the long-awaited return of The Voice UK , with coaches Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs and will.i.am once again taking their seats in the spinning chair in the search for the next incredible singing talent.

Asked if any of this year's performers moved them to tears, Anne-Marie and Olly told press including RadioTimes.com about their colleague's moving rendition of his song I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall, which is inspired by one of the last conversations he shared with Linda before she died in 2016.

Tom Jones with his wife Linda Trenchard, who died in 2016 Getty

"Tom sang one of his songs called Crumble–" Anne-Marie said, with Olly adding: "To his wife."

"And it actually, like, I had to walk off," Friends singer Anne-Marie continued. "Not because it was bad! Because it was so emotional.

"I think this is a testament to him and why he’s been able to stay around so long is because he feels every word he says and every song he releases, he means it.

"He was singing that song and he said, ‘This is to my wife.’ And it just f**ked me up."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"You could see someone who loved his wife so much," Olly agreed.

With more performances from the coaches to anticipate and a fresh batch of contestants hoping to win and walk away with a record deal and the prize money, The Voice fans will be pleased to finally see the series back on screens this weekend.

The Voice UK returns to ITV tonight (3rd September) at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.