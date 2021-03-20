The Voice UK 2022 release date: Contestants, judges and news

Series 10 of The Voice UK came to an end this weekend, crowning its 2021 winner.

It came just a couple of months after Olly Murs’ act Blessing Chitapa won the ninth series back in December 2020, as the show was delayed by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With series 10 out the way, you’re probably wondering when the search will start again for the next singing sensation.

Well, you’ll be happy to hear that the applications have already opened for 2022, meaning the coaches will be back in their red chairs before we know it!

Here’s everything you need to know about The Voice UK 2022.

When is The Voice UK back?

A release date for the 11th series hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but based on recent years we can make an educated guess.

The 1oth series kicked off on ITV on Saturday, 2nd January.

The first Saturday in 2022 will be 1st January. It’s likely the episode could air then or on the week after on January 8th.

Who are the coaches on The Voice UK 2022?

The Voice UK coaches haven’t been confirmed just yet, but it’s likely that we’ll see the four coaches, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie back in their revolving red chairs when the new series airs.

Ahead of the series 10 final, Jones told us that he’d like to return for the 11th series.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he said: “Oh yeah I’m ready! As long as they’ll have me, I’ll be there!”

Anne-Marie joined the show as a host last year, taking over from singer Meghan Trainor, who left the show to spend more time with family following her pregnancy announcement with husband Daryl Sabara.

Who is The Voice UK host?

ITV

The Voice UK is presented by Emma Willis. She has hosted the series since 2013, after taking over from Holly Willoughby when the show aired on BBC One.

Willis – who is currently presenting Channel 4’s The Circle – returned for the 2021 series, so we could well see back on stage for series 11.

Who are the contestants on The Voice UK 2022?

It’s too early to answer this question, but what we do know is that the applications have opened for the 2022 series.

To apply, contestants need to fill out an online application form on the ITV website.

Will there be any format changes on The Voice UK 2022?

It’s not yet known what ITV have planned for the new series.

This year, they introduced the “Block” button, which allowed each coach to stop one of their fellow mentors from adding a particular singer to their team.

However, all four coaches could only use this tool once.

Speaking of the new feature, Olly Murs previously revealed The Voice UK’s block button had made the coaches more competitive, saying: “It’s a great feature this year and I really think this is the start of something new with the show. ”

He added: “I think there’ll be other features along the way that might happen at some point, but I just think it gives a whole new element – like who is Sir Tom going to block? Who’s Will gonna block? Who’s Olly gonna block? If anything, it’s all about who I block really. You’ll see why when you watch the show.”

Other than the block button, the 2021 series followed the usual format, starting off with the blind auditions, where the contestants sing to the backs of the coaches who then press their button to swivel around if they like the act, or stay as they are if not.

Next, was The Voice UK battle rounds where the judges chopped their teams down even further.

Usually, the knockout stage would follow, with artists performing a ‘killer song’ of their choosing and the coaches picking three members from their team to go through to the semi-finals.

However, this year the show decided to go without this stage, and had two semi-final shows instead, before one act was chosen by each coach to represent them in the final.

