The Circle 2021 start date: Host, line-up and latest news on series 3

It’s time to see a brand new line-up of contestants entering the The Circle as series three kicks off on Channel 4.

The Celebrity Circle recently wrapped, with Lady Leshurr being crowned as the The Celebrity Circle 2021 winner.

And now, the network have revealed the first nine contestants in The Circle 2021 line-up.

From a father and daughter duo playing a made up character, to a 19-year-old sports marketing manager hoping to impress as himself, it’s looking like we’re in for a right treat!

This year, there’s £100,000 up for grabs, so the incoming contestants will be trying their hardest to be the most-liked player on the show’s specially-designed app, known as The Circle.

As the new series begins, here’s everything you need to know about The Circle 2021, including the show’s start date, who’ll be hosting and the narrator.

The Circle 2021 start date

The Circle 2021 series begins on Tuesday 16th March at 9.15pm on Channel 4 – the day after The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up to Cancer’s finishes.

From then on, series three will air every day of the week (except Saturdays) at 10pm on Channel 4 for the next three weeks.

What is The Circle and how do you play?

Channel 4

The Circle is a Channel 4 reality gameshow in which contestants are moved into a block of flats, from which they can communicate digitally via their online profiles on a specially-designed app but they are never introduced face-to-face. This allows the contestants to either be themselves on the app, or to masquerade as a completely different person, a different version of themselves or someone else they might know.

The aim of the game is to become liked by the other players as each of them rate the other contestants throughout the show, with the two highest rated players becoming “influences” and the remaining contestants at risk of being “blocked”. During the show’s final, the players will rate each other one last time, and the contestant with the highest rating is crowned the champion and wins a cash prize of up to £70,000, while fans of the show can vote for the “viewers’ champion”, who can win up to £30,000.

While the rules tend to vary slightly with every series, as producers drop in new missions and games for the players each year, and the 2021 season is no exception, with Channel 4 promising that The Circle series three will begin “with host Emma Willis delivering a huge twist”.

The Circle contestants

Channel 4 has now revealed the first nine contestants stepping into The Circle.

You can read a full list below:

Andy, 34 – Playing as himself

Billy, 19 – Playing as himself

Hashu, 28 – Playing as his Uncle Syed, 47

James, 47 – Playing as NHS nurse Gemma

Manrika, 24 – Playing as herself

Jamie, 57, and Millie, 20 – Playing as letting agent Penny, 49

Tally, 23 – Playing as herself

Vithun, 23 – Playing as himself

Yolanda, 30 – Playing as her husband Chris

Who hosts The Circle?

Channel 4

The Circle is currently hosted by Emma Willis, who is best known for presenting Big Brother, Celebrity big Brother and The Voice UK.

The show was previously hosted by Glow Up presenter Maya Jama and former BBC Radio 1 host Alice Levine, who fronted The Circle’s first series in 2018.

Actress and comedian Sophie Willan narrates The Circle, and is best known for appearing in CBBC’s Class Dismissed, Still Open All Hours and Click & Collect.

Who is The Circle narrator?

Comedian and actress Sophie Willan is The Circle narrator.

The Bolton born star has provided the voiceover for the show since it started in 2018, and also lent her voice to the recent celebrity series.

Viewers may recognise her name from other TV shows, including Willan Dave’s As Yet Untitled, Live At The Comedy Store and Up Late With Rylan, and Still Open All Hours.

What is the prize on The Circle?

For the The Circle’s upcoming series, there’s a prize pot of £100,000 up for grabs – which will likely be split into a £70,000 jackpot for the show’s winner and £30,000 for the viewers’ champion.

The Circle’s prize pot has varied over the last two series, with the series one winner – Alex Hobern – taking home £50,000 and an extra £25,000 after being voted as the viewers’ champion.

However, series two winner Paddy Smyth received £70,000 from the prize pot, while the viewers’ champion – Tim Wilson – went home with £30,000.

Where is The Circle filmed?

The Channel 4 show is filmed in a block of flats in Salford.

The specially designed building is a part of a development on the bank of the River Irwell.

It was used for the most recent series of The Celebrity Circle, The Circle USA and The Circle series two.

Series three will also take place in the famous block.

Who won The Circle series 2?

Channel 4

Dublin-based social media influencer and disabled activist Paddy Smyth won the second series of The Circle in 2019 and £70,000, having initially hidden his cerebral palsy at the beginning of the show before revealing it to his fellow players later on. Meanwhile, 58-year-old professor and former UKIP candidate Tim Wilson was voted as the viewers’ champion and went home with £30,000.

The Circle series 3 starts on Tuesday 16th March at 9.15pm on Channel 4.