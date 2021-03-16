The Circle 2021 line-up: Meet all the contestants taking part
From a father and daughter duo playing a female letting agent to a 23-year-old accountant hoping to win as his true self, here's all the contestants stepping into the 2021 Circle.
It’s time for a new bunch of residents to enter Channel 4’s The Circle.
From 16th March, these players will get comfortable in the famous block of Salford flats, where The Circle is filmed, to be within a chance of winning £100k!
Although they’ll be living within metres of each other, they won’t get to see one another, and will instead be communicating via a voice-activated service known as The Circle.
This will mean that they’ll get to either be their true authentic self, or catfish the other players.
So, who will be stepping into The Circle for series three?
Meet the first nine contestants in The Circle 2021 line-up.
Andy
Age: 34
Job: Company director
From: Solihull
Playing as: himself
The company director is hoping to win the others over by being “unashamedly me.”
Speaking of the show’s format, he said: “I think It’s really cool. I like the idea of interacting with people in a way that I don’t normally, because I’ve never sent a DM in my life. But I don’t want my kids to grow up in a world where it’s cooler to be someone else than it is to be themselves.”
At 18, Andy has life saving surgery where they removed his large bowel – however, it didn’t affect his life or career.
In fact, he says it pushed him further, with the contestant adding: “I think if you meet me you wouldn’t think that by 22 I was the youngest general manager at a football stadium in Europe at a premier league club and also went on to run other high profile stadiums and events.”
Billy
Age: 19
Job: Sports marketing manager
From: Essex
Playing as: Himself
Like Andy, Billy from Essex will also be playing as himself, but he has his eye on the prize! When asked what his motivation was for signing up for the Channel 4 show, he said: “The prize money! I do also like the game – The Circle is different to everything else, it’s very unique so I thought, why not?”
When it comes to sports, Billy particularly loves basketball and football. However, despite his height (he’s between 6ft 2in and 6ft 3in) he doesn’t play basketball because he’s “lazy” – his words not ours!
Viewers might be surprised to find out that he can’t tell the time.
“I can read a digital clock, but I have to ask my phone ‘Hey Siri, what’s the time?’ It’s been such a hurdle all of my life and now finally in The Circle it’s not going to matter,” he laughed.
Hashu
Age: 28
Job: YouTuber and content creator
From: Birmingham
Playing as: His Uncle Syed
As a YouTuber and content creator, Hashu must be pretty familiar with the social media world and know his way around. Not that that will matter anyway, because he’s playing his Uncle Syed instead.
So, why did Hashu decided to play his uncle?
“People see First generation migrants and often assume that they have a barrier to their ability to communicate with society due to English sometimes being their second language. I really want to take this opportunity to portray a character like that, and completely break them free of any assumptions that people might make about him. I want to show that that generation can have a real laugh too and see how people react,” Hashu explained.
In terms of how he differs from his uncle, there are specific differences, including: “age, he’s married, he’s got a child and his profession but the language he uses will be the main difference.”
James
Age: 47
Job: Strength and conditioning coach
From: London
Playing as: NHS nurse Gemma
Catfish number two is James, a bodybuilder from London. However, the character he’s playing is worlds away from his usual life, which includes previously taking part in Gladiators. James is hoping to pull off his disguise and win some money for the NHS when he steps into The Circle as Gemma.
He said: “The reason for doing The Circle and being a catfish is the challenge of playing somebody else. I’m really just going on to try and challenge myself to do something completely different.”
We sure hope he’s been studying!
Manrika
Age: 24
Job: Recruitment consultant and content creator
From: Birmingham
Playing as: Herself
The content creator from Birmingham admits she can barely get off her phone on a regular day, so The Circle should be easy for her.
She’s hoping to win the cash prize to help her family, saying: “We’ve struggled quite a lot our whole lives so to be able to win that money would completely change our lives.”
As well as this, she wants to challenge the perception of Indian women on TV.
She continued: “My parents and family are very westernised but it’s the wider society, the way that I live isn’t the expectation of what an Indian girl should be. So, I’m going on to show that you can still live your life, have that social media lifestyle and also be a respectable girl. It’s very rare to see an Indian girl on a TV show.”
Jamie and Millie
Ages: Jamie is 57 and Millie is 20
Jobs: Jamie is a relationship therapist and Millie is a student
From: Hampshire
Playing as: Penny, a 47-year-old letting agent from London
The father and daughter duo will be playing Penny, who is “likeable, slightly sassy, [and] comes from the school of hard knocks 49-year-old.” The pair created the character with the “ideal step mum” in mind for Millie and the “ideal partner” in mind for Jamie.
“Millie has lived with me since she was six and we’re lucky that we have the same silly sense of humour. The humour side is very important as well as the empathy from Penny. Between us we already love Penny for different reasons,” Jamie explained.
Tally
Age: 23
Job: Reception at a doctor’s surgery
From: Worthing
Playing as: Herself
After years of being bullied at school for wearing glasses and being “lanky”, Tally created her Instagram built on edited images. After looking at the page, she realised it doesn’t reflect her at all, admitting: “I’m kind of embarrassed of my own Instagram.”
She’s hoping to go into the circle and “strip” back everything and get to know people as her true, authentic self.
“I want to see if you are really only accepted if you look a certain way,” she said.
Vithun
Age: 23
Job: Accountant
From: London
Playing as: Himself
The 23-year-old accountant from London will be entering The Circle as himself. He initially grappled with the idea of being himself or someone totally different.
“I was either going to be myself or I was considering being a white man because from the research I’ve done on British reality TV shows, white men have been the most popular demographic,” he explained.
In the end, Vithun decide to go with what he knows, with the hope of setting a record on the Channel 4 show as the “first Asian to win.”
“I want to be the first Asian to win a civilian reality show and I want to do that while playing an Asian otherwise I think it defeats the objective,” he said.
Yolanda
Age: 30
Job: Dating agency founder
From: London
Playing as: Her husband Chris
Another catfish stepping into The Circle is Yolanda, and she isn’t worried about any backlash.
“At the end of the day it’s a game. If anyone gets upset, I’ll say ‘bring it in’, give them a hug and tell them: ‘Don’t be so bitter! It’s alright, it’s not the end of the world.”
Yolanda will be playing her husband Chris, who she knows like the back of the hand. And she’ll be playing him single, too, so she’s definitely ready to mingle.
“Yolanda is not in the picture,” she said. “I’m flirting all the way. I’m going to be telling the ladies what they want to hear. Chris is celibate, he’s in love with Jesus. He’s religious. We’re going to keep it nice and light but intriguing. We won’t be going on a date when we’re out, but we can go to church if they want.”
