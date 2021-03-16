The Circle 2021 line-up: Meet all the contestants taking part

It’s time for a new bunch of residents to enter Channel 4’s The Circle.

From 16th March, these players will get comfortable in the famous block of Salford flats, where The Circle is filmed, to be within a chance of winning £100k!

Although they’ll be living within metres of each other, they won’t get to see one another, and will instead be communicating via a voice-activated service known as The Circle.

This will mean that they’ll get to either be their true authentic self, or catfish the other players.

So, who will be stepping into The Circle for series three?

Meet the first nine contestants in The Circle 2021 line-up.

