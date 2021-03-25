Exclusive – The Circle’s Billy reveals who should win season 3 after being ‘blocked’ from Channel 4 show

Billy became the latest contestant to be blocked from the The Circle, after Gemma (James) was sent on a mission to become an Assassin and get him blocked.

Advertisement

Fresh out of the show, the 19-year-old sports marketing manager from Essex has no hard feelings.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said: “I can’t be annoyed. I can’t be angry because if the shoe was on my foot, then I’d do the same thing. If the show said to me, ‘Do this or be blocked’ you’re going to do it. And in reality, he had to be brutal because he had a day. It’s tough because he had to try and win people over and he didn’t know who people are closer to. So, hats off because he did it!”

So far, the contestants in The Circle 2021 line-up have found and eliminated two players who were catfishing – first Yolanda as her husband Chris, and then father and daughter, Jamie and Millie, who were playing real estate agent Penny.

Billy decided to go in the show as himself, however, was accused of being his mother playing as him.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

This resulted in influencers at the time, Manrika and Andy, choosing to keep catfish Gemma over him.

“I don’t know why they thought that, because me and my mum are really different in real life,” Billy laughed.

So, does he regret being himself, rather than playing a character?

“No, if I was given 1000 goes at this, I would be myself 1000 times. I’m happy I did. I would have been more annoyed at myself if I didn’t. It’s easy to be yourself because you know who you are.” he explained.

Channel 4

One character who is playing himself and has been rated as an influencer twice, is 34-year-old company director Andy from Solihull.

Billy thinks this could get him far on the show.

When asked who he thought had a good chance of winning the third series, he said: “I think if you look at how it has played out, because I’m watching it day by day like everyone else, you’ve got to be backing Andy! I think that looking at it, as much I am Team Vithun, I feel like I’d put my money on Andy at the minute!”

Advertisement

The Circle continues tonight, 10pm on Channel 4. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.