The Circle 2021 announces series 3 winner

After three seriously intense weeks on air, The Circle 2021 came to an end tonight, as one of the players was crowned this year’s winner.

The show’s host Emma Willis announced that Felix, played by Natalya, was this year’s winner, and would therefore be awarded the £100k cash prize.

Responding to her win, Natalya said in the studio: “I must play a good man!” Asked about her strategy for playing Felix, Natalya told Emma: “If I was me, I would have been gone. I had to be the perfect man. What I see everyday at work is what I created.” Channel 4 Across the series, the players rate each other from their favourite to least favourite player. In the final vote of the series, finalists Andy, Manrika, Syed (Hashu), Felix (Natalya) and Tom (Pippa + Joey) rated on who they thought most deserved to win The Circle. The final vote resulted in a tie for first place, with Felix (Natalya) and 24-year-old content creator Manrika from Birmingham both being rated equally. The tie was broken by Felix having been the recipient of the most 1st place votes. Third place went to 34-year-old company director Andy from Solihull, while Syed finished in fourth place and Tom ended the show in fifth place.

It comes after Andy was made super influencer on Thursday night’s show, giving him the opportunity to anonymously block one contestant.

He contemplated the idea of blocking his Circle sister Manrika, who he considered to be his biggest threat, however, he chose not to and viewers later saw him marching into Shabaz (AKA Alice’s) apartment to deliver the sad news that he’d be going home.

That left himself, Manrika, Syed (Hashu), Felix (Natalya) and Tom (Pippa and Joey), who all went into the final, and stood a chance of winning £100k.

Channel 4

The third series of the innovative reality game ran across 21 episodes and saw 15 individuals in The Circle 2021 line-up moving into the Salford apartment block. The road to the final saw players encounter a game of clones, a Circle “Assassin”, a catfish confession, anonymous portraits, emotional meetings, and dozens of ominous alert messages from The Circle.

To find out what else is on TV in the meantime, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.