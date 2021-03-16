Where is The Circle filmed?

The very first series of The Celebrity Circle reached a conclusion last night, with Lady Leshurr (as Big Narstie) being crowned the winner.

Those saddened by the charity series ending needn’t fear – The Circle is back with a brand new line-up of regular contestants for the long-awaited third series.

With the celebs moving out and the new contestants moving in, you’re probably wondering where The Circle’s luxury apartments are based – here’s everything you need to know.

Where is The Circle’s apartment block?

The Circle is filmed in a set of specially-designed flats in Salford, England.

This Manchester-based building is a part of a development on the bank of the River Irwell, with each one-bedroom flat currently worth £145,000 – although all properties in the development have now been sold.

However, there is one room in the building – the testimonial room – in which the players film their goodbye video after being blocked.

The Salford block of flats was used to film the most recent series of The Celebrity Circle, The Circle USA and The Circle series two, with the upcoming series also set in the building.

The Circle’s first series was filmed in a block of flats in Hayes, West London.

The Circle series 3 begins on Tuesday 15th March at 9.15pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on TV in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.