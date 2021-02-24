The Celebrity Circle start date: Host, line-up and latest news

Channel 4’s The Circle is back, kicking off with The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer.

The special will see a group of celebrities stepping into the famous apartment block for the first time ever, as they compete to be crowned The Circle’s most popular celebrity player.

But while some celebs will be playing themselves, others will be catfishing as another celeb, which could make for some very entertaining viewing.

So, when does it start? Who are the celebs taking part? And will those catfishing be able to pull the wool over the eyes of the other celebs and convince them that they’re the real deal?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer.

When does The Celebrity Circle start?

The Celebrity Circle starts on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 9th March.

The week-long special will see the contestants only communicate with each other online while housed separately in a block of flats.

This edition of the game will see suspicions heightened and game-playing galore as the celebs compete for the title of most popular player.

Who is the host of The Celebrity Circle?

Emma Willis will be returning to host the quirky reality TV show, giving player some surprise alerts along the way.

Meanwhile, comedian Sophie Willan will resume her role as the show’s voiceover, talking viewers through the daily events of the celebs.

Who are the celebrities going into The Celebrity Circle?

Twelve celebs will be stepping into The Celebrity Circle, but they won’t all be taking part as themselves.

Celebs going into The Celebrity Circle as themselves:

Denise van Outen

Duncan James

Saffron Barker

Celebs going into The Celebrity Circle under a celebrity catfish profile:

Baga Chipz will be playing as Kim Woodburn

Lady Leshurr will be playing as Big Narstie

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha will be playing as Gemma Collins

Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom will be playing as Will.i.am

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will be playing as Rachel Riley

Charlotte Crosby will join the game as a new player, playing as Peter Andre

The series was filmed in Autumn last year, with the celebrities having no idea who was catfishing and who was keeping it real.

When is The Circle back?

Fans of the show won’t have to wait too long for even more action from The Circle, as the six-part celebrity series will be followed immediately by the all-new third series of The Circle.

The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer will start on Channel 4 on Tuesday, March 9th.