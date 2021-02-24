Celebrity Circle line-up revealed – Here’s who’s real and who’s a catfish

The Circle returns in March, kicking off in style with its first-ever celebrity series.

Channel 4 has announced The Celebrity Circle‘s star-studded line-up, revealing who will be playing as themselves and who will be a catfish. The new series is in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, and will also be hosted by Emma Willis.

The special will be broadcast over a week, and will see the celebs – individually or in pairs – communicate with each other exclusively online.

So, who will be moving into the UK’s most famous block of flats? Who will they be moving in as? Read on to find out.

Denise van Outen – Going in as herself

The actress and prolific talent show contestant recently had to pull out of Dancing on Ice due to a knee injury. Luckily, her time on The Circle most likely won’t involve much pirouetting, though we know she can definitely pull one off from her time on Strictly.

Duncan James – Going in as himself

The Blue singer will also be moving into one of the flats by himself. Though we know he can act from his time on Hollyoaks, he’ll actually be going in as himself. But can he sniff out the catfishes? “I’ve got quite a good detective brain on me,” he’s said.

Saffron Barker – Going in as herself

Another Strictly alumni is also joining The Celebrity Circle’s ranks, and, according to the show’s official Twitter account, she’s just hoping she can “see people for who they actually are.” As we know from The Circle, that’s easier said than done.

Baga Chipz – Playing Kim Woodburn

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen Baga Chipz will bring her signature flair to The Circle’s block of flats. Though she won’t be going in as herself, she’ll still be a queen – the queen of clean Kim Woodburn. Baga has already said she plans to “befriend the girls and flirt with the boys” so we know we’re in for a wild ride.

Lady Leshurr – Playing Big Narstie

Rapper and producer Lady Leshurr, one of the few Dancing on Ice contestants still standing, will be attempting to fool her fellow contestants into believing she’s actually Big Narstie. “I’m essentially going to be a method actor,” she said.

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha – Playing as Gemma Collins

The Loose Women stars are pairing up to pretend to be TOWIE star Gemma Collins. “Nadia and I are ying and yang,” Kaye said of the pairing, so we can expect their dynamic to throw a spanner in the works for the other contestants.

Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom – Playing as Will.i.am

DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom will be playing Black Eyed Peas member and The Voice judge Will.i.am. Melvin has already teased the pair are “mad competitive” so we can expect them to take their catfish very seriously.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks – Playing as Rachel Riley

Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, who co-host Pete and Sam’s Reality News on E4, will be catfishing as Countdown co-host Rachel Riley. They went in thinking the experience would be a 6-day migraine – we’ll have to wait until March to see how the pair fare.

Charlotte Crosby – Playing as Peter Andre

Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby will be pretending to be pop icon Peter Andre or, as she calls him, “the most lovable man on earth.” In March last year, the reality star surprised fans with her amazing singing voice, so she might just pull this one off.

The Celebrity Circle begins on Tuesday 9th March on Channel 4. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide.