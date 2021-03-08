Accessibility Links

  5. Who is Baga Chipz? Meet The Celebrity Circle 2021 contestant and Queen

From sashaying to catfishing.

The Circle - Baga Chipz

Published:

Channel 4 hit The Circle is returning to our screens for a third series very soon, but before that we have The Celebrity Circle to look forward to, with a whole bunch of celebs entering the catfish game.

Raising money for Stand Up to Cancer alongside shows like The Great Celebrity Bake Off, this version will have the star-studded line-up trying to work out who is pulling a fast one online.

Competing in the show will be the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Saffron Barker and Denise Van Outen – and drag Queen superstar Baga Chipz! If you need a bit of a refresher on who Ms Chipz is, here is all you need to know.

Who is Baga Chipz?

Age: 31

Instagram: @bagachipz

Twitter: @ChipShopBird

Job: Drag Queen

Baga rose to fame on the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and she has kept herself busy since then. She has released a single, When The Sun Goes Down, in collaboration with The X-Factor star Saara Aalto, as well as appearing in both Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Karaoke Club.

As for where she got her name from, Baga has said: “I was having a drink in a pub in Birmingham and this fella came up and started flirting with me and my mate. I said ‘Look, why do you want a burger when you can have me, prime steak on a plate?’ and he was like ‘Prime steak? More like a Baga Chipz.’ I thought you can’t get more British than a bag of chips can you?!”

Will Baga Chipz be going into The Circle as herself or catfishing?

It would be a waste to have Baga Chipz in The Circle and not have her be a catfish. So we are pleased to report she’ll be posing as none other than How Clean Is Your House? legend  and controversial Celebrity Big Brother star, Kim Woodburn. Does Baga have what it takes to channel her inner Woodburn? Well, we know that she is great at impressions…

What has Baga Chipz said about joining The Circle?

“Oh, my God. Do you know what? Sometimes I’m like, ‘What are you letting yourself in for, Baga? What are you letting yourself in for?’ But at the end of the day I’ve been given an amazing opportunity. I’m new to the game, but I might be one of the most famous women in Britain at the moment! Since Drag Race, I’ve been given all these opportunities and I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m actually a fan of that show.’ I haven’t got to eat creepy crawlies or do intense fitness workouts. So I was like, basically I’ll be sitting on my ass trying to catfish people.”

The Celebrity Circle begins on Tuesday 9th March on Channel 4. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide

