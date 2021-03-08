Who is Charlotte Crosby? Meet The Celebrity Circle 2021 contestant and reality star

Remember how exciting it was when Richard Madeley randomly popped up on The Circle? Well imagine how brilliant The Celebrity Circle is going to be, as more well-known faces take part in the catfishing challenge.

Like The Great Celebrity Bake Off that is also coming this week, this version of The Circle will be trying to raise money for Stand up to Cancer. Some of the famous faces taking part include Lady Leshurr, Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks.

Also taking her place in The Celebrity Circle line-up is Charlotte Crosby and if you need to know more about the reality star, we have you covered!

Who is Charlotte Crosby?

Age: 30

Instagram: @charlottegshore

Twitter: @charlottegshore

Job: Reality star, presenter

Charlotte rose to fame when she was part of the original cast of the hit reality show, Geordie Shore, which she appeared on until she decided to leave in 2016. She has continued to feature on our screens, turning her hand to presenting and fronting shows including Charlotte Crosby’s Lockdown Laughs and MTV Games Night with Charlotte Crosby.

She appeared on the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, where she finished in fifth place, and had a memorable stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2013. She also had her own series, The Charlotte Show, that ran on the MTV network.

Will Charlotte Crosby be going into The Circle as herself or catfishing?

Charlotte will be taking on the guise of Peter Andre and hoping that the other celebs don’t get a ‘flava’ of her deception. As for why she chose to pretend to be Peter, Charlotte said:

“I’ve met Peter Andre a couple of times. I mean, we’re not friends, but who doesn’t like Peter Andre? He won Dad of the Year about 75 years in a row. How can you not like Dad of the Year? I’m here and I need to pick someone who everyone likes. No one, when they see Peter Andre is in there, is going to be like, “Oh. Peter Andre.” Everyone’s going to be like, “Oh my God, Peter Andre!” He’s loved by so many people. He’s such a nice guy. So I’m onto a winner already.”

What has Charlotte Crosby said about joining The Circle?

“I’m so excited. I am such a huge fan of The Circle. I just love TV, I’m one of those people who has seen every single reality show. Everyone’s like, “Are you watching Selling Sunset? Are you watching this?” I’m like, “Yeah, I’ve watched them all.” I am obsessed with TV. You know when you meet people and they’re like, “I just don’t watch TV.” I’m like, “Why?” How could you not watch TV? It’s my favourite thing to do.”

The Celebrity Circle begins on Tuesday 9th March on Channel 4. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide.