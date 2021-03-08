Who is Duncan James? Meet The Celebrity Circle 2021 contestant and singer

All rise for new episodes of The Circle. While the main show is still on hiatus, The Celebrity Circle is here to keep us entertained, with famous faces catfishing each other for our viewing pleasure.

Advertisement

There’s a glittering Celebrity Circle line-up for this year’s Stand up to Cancer special, including Charlotte Crosby, Baga Chipz, Saffron Barker and Denise Van Outen.

And boyband legend Duncan James is playing along too. If you need to know more about him, keep reading.

Who is Duncan James?

Age: 46

Instagram: @mrduncanjames

Twitter: @mrduncanjames

Job: Singer and actor

Duncan rose to fame as part of the boyband Blue and the group had numerous hits over the years including One Love, All Rise and their cover of the Stevie Wonder classic, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours. The group separated in 2005 but reformed in 2011 and are still going today. They even represented the UK at Eurovision.

Like his bandmate Lee Ryan who starred in EastEnders, Duncan has also turned to soap acting, appearing in Hollyoaks. He played DS Ryan Knight for two years between 2016 and 2018.

Duncan has also been a presenter, hosting Scream! If You Know the Answer, a bizarre show that involved answering questions while on a rollercoaster. If we are totally honest, it’s a show that we would love to see make a return.

Will Duncan James be going into The Circle as himself or catfishing?

No deception will be required from the Blue star, as he’s playing the game as himself (good job too, as sorry seems to be the hardest word…). With the show airing very soon, we don’t have long to wait until we learn whether he’s able to blow anyone’s cover, or if he will be duped!

What has Duncan James said about joining The Circle?

“I think it’s really nice to do something for Stand Up to Cancer. Last year, I took part in First Dates Hotel in Italy for Stand Up to Cancer. So it was just nice to be able to come back again this year and do another show for the charity. Apart from that, it’s a fun show to do. I think it’s great that you get to be on your own for that amount of time and just play a game with other contestants. You don’t know who’s who and you can just pretend to be anybody or a heightened version of yourself. It’s like a fun game, isn’t it?”

Advertisement

The Celebrity Circle begins on Tuesday 9th March on Channel 4. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide.