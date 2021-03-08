Who is Saffron Barker? Meet The Celebrity Circle 2021 contestant and singer

Get ready for the launch of The Celebrity Circle, a twist on the main series of The Circle where this time all the contestants are, you guessed it, celebrities.

Airing as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser, a bunch of celebs will all be locked away in a cool block of flats, socialising only via an online platform. Some of them are chatting as themselves, while others will be adopting fake personas and hoping that they can fool their fellow contestants.

The Celebrity Circle line-up features several well-known faces from the world of UK entertainment including Charlotte Crosby, Baga Chipz, Duncan James and Denise Van Outen.

Also taking part is YouTube sensation Saffron Barker – and here is all you need to know about her.

Who is Saffron Barker?

Age: 20

Twitter: @SaffronBarker

Instagram: @saffronbarker

Job: YouTube star and influencer

Saffron will be best known to TV viewers for her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. Saffron was paired with AJ Pritchard and the pair did relatively well in the competition, making it past Blackpool week and eventually exiting the dance floor in week 10 – not bad at all!

Outside of that though, Saffron is best known in the world of YouTube where she has built up a huge following. Her YouTube channel currently has a whopping 2.5 million subscribers and she posts at least once a week to her followers. Prior to that, she entered the online world as a singer in a girl group called Born2Blush and the group gained recognition by covering the Bruno Mars classic Uptown Funk.

Will Saffron Barker be going into The Circle as herself or catfishing?

Saffron Barker is entering The Circle as Saffron Barker, so no fake persona for her. She will need to have her wits about her though, as she tries to deduce which of her fellow celebs are the real deal and which ones are putting on an act. Will Saffron be able to work it out?

What has Saffron Barker said about joining The Circle?

“I will forget that the cameras are there, so I think people will get to see me more for who I am, not just the glammed-up version of myself, which is great. I love that, don’t get me wrong, but I am just a normal girl. That’s something I’ve always tried to show to my followers.

“I show all the highlights of my life, but I also want to show the normal things that happen to me, like when I first started out on YouTube, I started when I was in school and I filmed doing schoolwork, taking my GCSEs and getting my results. I think my followers grew from my videos being relatable, so hopefully that’s something that people will see on the show.”

The Celebrity Circle begins on Tuesday 9th March on Channel 4.