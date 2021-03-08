Who are Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom? Meet The Celebrity Circle 2021 contestants

Get ready for the start of The Celebrity Circle, the spin-off of the popular social media gameshow, which will see celebs posing as catfish.

With famous players including Duncan James, Denise Van Outen and Baga Chipz, the show is part of Channel 4’s annual Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser.

Also joining the series as part of The Celebrity Circle line-up are Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom. If you want to know a little more about them, here is all you need to know.

Who is Rickie Haywood-Williams?

Age: 40

Instagram: @rickiehw

Twitter: @rickiehw

Job: DJ, TV presenter

Rickie and Melvin are used to spending lots of time with each other, as the two have been working together for years, both as DJs and presenters. The pair currently host the UKHot40 Big Beats Chart on Kiss TV & Box TV and started out as presenters on the Kiss 100 Breakfast show. They also work on BBC Radio1, where they team up with Charlie to present Mondays to Thursdays from 8-10 pm.

They have also hosted many shows including The MOBO Awards, Must Be the Music and Bang on the Money for ITV.

Who is Melvin Odoom?

Age: 40

Instagram: @melvinodoom

Twitter: @melvinodoom

Job: DJ, TV presenter, comedian

Alongside his radio work with Rickie, Melvin starred in classic Saturday morning show, Dick and Dom In Da Bungalow. His presenting work has included The Xtra Factor and Bang on the Money.

Melvin was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing alongside pro partner Janette Manrara. He was voted out first in 2016, but returned to the ballroom for that year’s Christmas special, which he won! He also popped up on Take Me Out: Celebrity Special.

Will Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom be going into The Circle as themselves or catfishing?

When they start the game, Rickie and Melvin will not be playing as themselves. Instead they will be taking on the persona of Black Eyed Peas star and The Voice judge Will I Am. Explaining the choice to play him, Melvin said:

“We wanted to play someone that we know, and we’ve met, because I don’t think I’d be comfortable doing anyone that we don’t really know. And it has to be someone interesting, someone fun to play, who we love. The thing about Will is he has stories for days. And everything he says is so out there, that you’re just sitting there going, “Wow.” And it’d be amazing to play someone like him. He’s such a cool character as well.”

What has Rickie Haywood-Williams said about joining The Circle?

“When the show first launched, myself and Melvin were just blown away by the concept of it. It was just so of this time, with social media and the whole trap that falls around catfishing and things like that. It’s just really fascinating. We’ve always been really interested in doing this reality TV show. We were massive fans of Big Brother, obviously, when that was in its heyday and we love the psychological element of things as well. Like trying to see if you can be cut away from technology and away from your family, your friends, and work. So it’s going to be challenging and fun on so many different levels.”

What has Melvin Odoom said about joining The Circle?

“Me and Rickie are secretly excited. It’s an amazing concept and idea. And it’s the cause, the fact that Stand Up to Cancer is a great cause as well. I think Channel 4 has done very, very well in addressing such a serious topic, but connecting it to shows that we all love. So, yeah, I think we’re really lucky to be part of it, and we’re gassed about the person we’re going to pretend to be as well.”

The Celebrity Circle begins on Tuesday 9th March on Channel 4.