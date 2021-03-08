Who are Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha? Meet The Celebrity Circle 2021 contestants

An all-new run of the hit Channel 4 show, The Circle, is on its way. But unlike the last series, this one, The Celebrity Circle, will throw a bunch of famous folk into the game.

The likes of Duncan James, Denise Van Outen and Baga Chipz are all taking part in this special version of the series in aid of Stand Up to Cancer. We will soon find out which of them is putting on an act and which celebs can spot the actors a mile off.

Also entering the show as part of The Celebrity Circle line-up are Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha. If you need a reminder of who they are, and whether they will be in there as themselves, here is all you need to know.

Who is Kaye Adams?

Age: 58

Instagram: @kayeadamsofficial

Twitter: @kayeadams

Job: Presenter, journalist

Kaye Adams is a Scottish television presenter and journalist, who is a regular fixture on Loose Women. She joined the show in 1999 and left in 2006 to head over to Channel 5, becoming a regular panellist on The Wright Stuff. After leaving that show in 2013 she returned to Loose Women and is still there now.

She appears on BBC Radio Scotland, hosting their mid-morning show, and frequently teams up with her good friend and Loose Women co-star, Nadia Sawalha. The pair have a successful YouTube channel that they co-run and also released a cookery book called Nadia & Kaye: Disaster Chef.

Who is Nadia Sawalha?

Age: 56

Instagram: @nadiasawalha

Twitter: @nadiasawalha

Job: Actress, presenter

Nadia was a big name in the UK in the early ’90s, when she starred in EastEnders for two years and was involved in several major storylines. Since then she has remained on our TV screens and is a panellist on Loose Women, which she joined straight after leaving the BBC soap in 1999.

Nadia left the show in 2002, but has been back since 2013 and is still there today. She was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, skated in the 2011 series of Dancing on Ice and she won Celebrity Masterchef in 2007. Her Masterchef journey continued when she hosted the junior version of the competition.

Nadia and Kaye have a shared YouTube channel that has recently crossed the 100k subscriber mark.

Will Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha be going into The Circle as themselves or catfishing?

The pair will be teaming up to pretend to be none other than the GC herself – Gemma Collins. It should be a great deal of fun to see if they are able to nail the way Gemma conducts herself. Will the other celebrities know they are dealing with a phoney?

What has Kaye Adams said about joining The Circle?

“Given that 2020 was a year you had to slog your way through, I felt I just wanted to do something different, to sort of jog myself out of a pretty negative mindset. It sounded a lot of fun. For me, it was a brilliant way to get locked in a small space with Nadia and have her cook for me for a week. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve got a private chef for a week, so it’s a win/win! It’s something different, something fun, something out of our normal kind of comfort zone, and we both felt that we wanted to take a leap into something.”

What has Nadia Sawalha said about joining The Circle?

“It’s so exciting to really think about what we’re going to do, and how we’re going to play it! I love the idea of playing somebody else and hanging out with Kaye, we are like two mischievous sisters. I also love social media. I love it. For a long while, I was one of those, “What’s all this social media rubbish?” people, but now it’s a huge part of my life. I have a very busy Instagram and YouTube channel with all sorts of things going on, including my family reality show, so whenever I’m not at Loose Women I’m working on my social media seven days a week. I’m just fascinated by it.”

The Celebrity Circle begins on Tuesday 9th March on Channel 4. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide.