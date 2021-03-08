Who is Lady Leshurr? Meet The Celebrity Circle 2021 contestant and singer

Oh how we’ve missed The Circle! The new series is just round the corner, and to keep us entertained in the meantime The Celebrity Circle is about to introduce some big-name stars posing as catfish.

Advertisement

Stand Up to Cancer is the reason for the star-filled take on the show, much like The Great Celebrity Bake Off, and we will soon see how the likes of Duncan James, Denise Van Outen and Baga Chipz do at either trying to spot the fake or hiding the fact that they are one.

Another contestant entering the show as part of The Celebrity Circle line-up is Lady Leshurr and if you need a bit of a catch up as to who she is, here is all you need to know.

Who is Lady Leshurr?

Age: 30

Instagram: @imladyleshurr

Twitter: @ladyleshurr

Job: Rapper, singer, songwriter

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro, is known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which went viral in 2016. The musician went on to win a MOBO for Best Female Act that year, and in 2019 she performed at The Nicki Wrld Tour (sic) as a special guest for rapper Nicki Minaj.

Lady Leshurr was recently awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity. She was a contestant on the most recent series of Dancing On Ice, just like fellow Celebrity Circle player Denise Van Outen. Leshurr made it all the way to the semi-final before being eliminated.

Will Lady Leshurr be going into The Circle as herself or catfishing?

Lady Leshurr will not be Lady Leshurr when she enters The Circle. Instead she will be trying to convince everyone that she is Big Narstie! On why she chose to impersonate him, Leshurr said: “Big Narstie’s actually got personality off the TV and in his tweets and on his posts on Instagram. So I just thought, “Okay, he’s probably the better one to do and I’m much more familiar with him”. I’m going to give him a call to see what he says and how he says things, so that I can stay consistent. If I mess up with that, I think that’s what will get people guessing.”

What has Lady Leshurr said about joining The Circle?

“It’s going to be a mixture of having the banter, having a sense of humour, flirting with the girls and then being really cool with the lads. Getting in there with the lads and trying to maintain that popularity, because I feel with everyone in life, you need happiness. If people make you laugh, you don’t want them to leave, so why is anyone going to evict me from The Circle? I’m going to be the funniest one in there.

“I think my sense of humour is going to come across and they’re not going to want to let me go. So yeah, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to rely on being funny to get me popular.”

Advertisement

The Celebrity Circle begins on Tuesday 9th March on Channel 4. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide.