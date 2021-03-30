Exclusive – The Circle’s Tally reveals how she really feels about Manrika and what she would have done differently on the Channel 4 show

Tally became the latest contestant to be blocked from The Circle, after influencer Andy decided to save Dorothy (Scott) over her.

She ended up in the bottom two as she was voted least popular by the majority of the The Circle 2021 line-up, including her best pal on the show, Manrika.

Now out of The Circle, Tally has revealed how she really felt about the recruitment consultant rating her last.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: “I didn’t know until I went and met her and when she told me I was upset for like 0.1 seconds, and then I was like, ‘Ok, I don’t care!’ At the end of the day, she voted strategically and she’s smart and she wants to win and rightfully like everyone does. Sometimes that’s just people’s way of doing it.

“I don’t think I was thrown under the bus by her. I think she had a game plan and I take my hat off to her that I didn’t have a better one!”

Despite the fact it lost her her place in the competition, Tally was able to put the ordeal behind her and says her and Manrika have been keeping in touch outside of the show.

Tally’s journey on The Circle got off to a very rough start, with Yolanda cloning her on Day two – something she said completely threw her.

“I thought it was somebody who came in and said they wanted to go in and pick somebody, and that didn’t sit well with me,” she explained.

“And then the second thing I thought was that it was a Circle glitch, which freaked me out! The when I realised it was another contestant, I was like, ‘Well of course you’d do it if you want to stay!'”

The other players managed to suss out who the real Tally was and she kept her spot in the competition, until she was eventually blocked after a week.

Channel 4

So, would she have done anything different if given the chance?

“No not at all!” she said.

“Firstly, I wouldn’t have been able to pull off a catfish like some of the others because I’m just forgetful, and I wouldn’t be able to do it as refined as they do. The whole reason I wanted to do it is because I wanted to be myself and I wanted people to take me for being quirky and I just don’t think it will have gone as well. So I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”

However, when asked if she’d have changed her game plan, she said: “To be fair, no. If I had, I would have stayed longer because I would have voted strategically, but I always said from the get go, I was never going to vote tactically. My game plane was just to be honest.”

While Tally might prefer honesty, when it comes to The Circle, this isn’t exactly the trait many of the other contestants have chosen to lead with this year, with five out of the nine of the players still on the show catfishing.

Channel 4

There is one catfish who Tally doesn’t mind, however, and that’s restaurant owner Syed, played by Youtube and content creator Hashu, 28.

She continued: “If you gave me everyone’s game plans written down, I would have chosen Gemma’s as the most likely to win, but watching it play out, maybe Hashu to be fair. I feel like he’s really hit the nail on the head. With The Circle, whoever there’s suspicion around usually goes first but with him he’s mastered it. I think everyone has an underlying thought that he isn’t who he says he is but they just don’t care because they think he’s great!”

So, what does she think of his crush on Manrika then?

“It’s so cute. It’s so enjoyable to watch. I think the whole world is just sat there like, ‘Oh please!'”

Although she admitted Manrika is her favourite contestant, she added: “Hashu has a real soft spot. I just think he’s a real genuine, great person!”

The Circle continues Sunday-Friday, 10pm on Channel 4 and All4. To apply for The Circle 2022, visit here. To find out what else is on TV in the meantime, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.