Who is The Circle narrator?

Everything you need to know about Sophie Willan – the comedian and narrator for Channel 4's The Circle.

Sophie Willan

Published:

The Celebrity Circle came to a thrilling conclusion with Lady Leshurr being crowned the winner.

While we’ll be saying goodbye to the celebrity line-up, a brand new series of The Circle kicks off, with another set of regular contestants moving into the show’s iconic set of flats for the next three weeks.

Former Big Brother host Emma Willis is the fact of The Circle, but who narrates the Channel 4 reality hit? Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian you’ll be hearing a lot from throughout the upcoming series.

Who narrates The Circle?

Comedian and actress Sophie Willan narrates Channel 4’s The Circle and The Celebrity Circle.

Born in Bolton, Willan has provided voice-overs for The Circle since its first series in 2018 and has performed comedy up-and-down the country, taking two shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and appearing at London’s Soho Theatre.

Where have I seen Sophie Willan before?

Willan has appeared on Dave’s As Yet Untitled, Live At The Comedy Store and Up Late With Rylan, and has acted in series such as Still Open All Hours, Click and Collect and BBC One’s Class Dismissed.

Her semi-autobiographical BBC Two comedy Alma’s Not Normal, which she both created and stars in, was recently commissioned for a full series to be released later this year, with Lorraine Ashbourne, Siobhan Finneran and Jayde Adams playing roles.

Willan was recently nominated for a Royal Television Society Award for her performance in the show’s pilot alongside Famalam’s Gbemisola Ikumelo and Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones.

The Circle begins on Tuesday 16th March at 9.15pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on TV in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

All about The Circle

Sophie Willan
