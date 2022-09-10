Among the dance hopefuls competing in season 2 is Sea Slug, and it’ll be up to judges Oti Mabuse , Jonathan Ross , Davina McCall and Peter Crouch to attempt to work out who could be hiding behind Sea Slug’s elaborate costume.

A new season of The Masked Dancer is just around the corner, bringing with it a new cohort of stars attempting to impress with their fancy footwork, all while dressed up in an eccentric disguise.

Here’s the lowdown on everything we know so far about the colourful contestant.

Who is The Masked Dancer’s Sea Slug?

Meet the cast of The Masked Dancer season 2. ITV

A Sea Slug might not sound like the most appealing of creatures, but prepare to have your preconceptions challenged by this one.

"I know when you say Sea Slug, you don't think it’s going to be very pretty, but Sea Slug is very glamorous, very sexy and very sophisticated," judge Jonathan Ross explained. "I think viewers will love Sea Slug."

More glamorous than your average gastropod, this Masked Dancer contestant wears a sequinned purple outfit adorned with red and green frills.

In terms of early hints, though, Sea Slug has left us stumped (there aren’t many celebrities with links to slimy underwater creatures, after all).

We’ll have to bide our time for a chance to learn more about the celebrity who has adopted this sea creature as their dancing alter ego — although bear in mind, some of the clues are "designed to take you in the wrong direction," Ross explained.

Many of the hints, he added, have been "deliberately designed to work for a number of people so they are not so specifically spot on that it can only be one person." It’s all part of the fun of the show (and makes it all the more satisfying when you do guess correctly).

When does The Masked Dancer start?

We won’t have to wait long to find out more about Sea Slug and their fellow hopefuls: the first episode of The Masked Dancer aired on ITV at 6:30pm on Saturday 3rd September, and the second one will follow at 6:50pm on Saturday 10th September.

More like this

The Masked Dancer is airing on ITV this autumn. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.