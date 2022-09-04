The Masked Dancer fans think clues point to Emma Willis, Rob Rinder

Season 2 of The Masked Dancer kicked off on ITV last night (Saturday 3rd September), with viewers immediately taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on who the celebrity identities behind those crazy characters could be.

In an exclusive poll, 71.6 per cent of voters agreed that former Big Brother host Emma Willis is Odd Socks, with a clue about "one big circle" leading many to think that it was referencing her time as host of reality series The Circle.

Other names thrown in the ring were EastEnders' Maisie Smith and Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha.

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer. ITV

As for the identity of Candlestick, RadioTimes.com readers are convinced that it's judge and presenter Robert Rinder, with 39.5 per cent voting for him.

Candlestick dropped a few clues during last night's episode, including the fact that they don't have any dance experience and that they're used to "holding court" – which could be a hint at Rinder's role on Judge Rinder.

The Voice UK coach Olly Murs was another guess, racking up 34.9 per cent of the votes.

As for Scissors, fans think that it could be Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, with the singer, dancer and presenter receiving 58.1 per cent of the vote.

That was promoted by the character revealing that they had done their fair share of touring throughout their career, adding: "These peepers are feline like they could use 40 winks."

As for the show's very first dancing duo – Pillar and Post – there are all sorts of guesses doing the rounds, with some claiming that it's former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman and his wife, ex-Dancing on Ice star Frankie Poultney.

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have also been floated.

Next weekend will see another six acts take to The Masked Dancer stage, with judges Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch attempting to guess the famous faces behind the masks.

The Masked Dancer airs on Saturdays at 6:30pm on ITV. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

