Teasing the upcoming series, McCall has revealed that both she and Mabuse were "moved to tears" by one particular performance.

Season 2 of ITV's The Masked Dancer premieres tonight (Saturday 3rd September), with a new line-up of disguised celebrities taking to the dance floor, one of whom left judges Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse highly emotional.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview at ITV's Autumn Entertainment Showcase, McCall said: "Oti and I both cried watching a dance.

"And it's quite funny when...they're dressed as something completely different, and it's very hard to emote when you can't use your facial expressions at all."

The panellists on The Masked Dancer. ITV

McCall continued: "We were moved to tears by their body," with Mabuse adding: "And how they eject emotion out. It's amazing."

Former Strictly dancer Mabuse, who joined the franchise last year, said that one of her highlights from season 2 is host Joel Dommett's repartee with Pearly King.

"One of my favourite [moments] is Joel's relationship with Pearly King," she said. "It became this kind of sideshow within a show."

McCall joked: "We were worried for Joel's wellbeing. I'm going to leave it there. It was touch and go whether we were going to have to intervene."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tonight will see panellists Jonathan Ross, McCall, Mabuse and latest addition Peter Crouch try their best to guess which famous faces are behind this season's Masked Dancer creatures.

ITV announced the full list of characters earlier in the year, including the show's first dancing duo, Pillar and Post.

The Masked Dancer begins tonight at 6:30pm on ITV. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.