Channel 4 will not renew The Circle for season 4

After three popular seasons of the reality series with a virtual twist, Channel 4 has announced it will not be renewing The Circle, choosing instead to make space for creative new ideas.

In a statement, a Channel 4 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com, “The Circle has been a huge hit for young audiences and has grown successively over three seasons on Channel 4, consistently outperforming slot averages. We’re incredibly proud to have worked with Studio Lambert North and Motion Content Group to invest in such an innovative show and to have given it a springboard for its international format success.

“In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season. We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series.”

A spokesperson for Studio Lambert confirmed they are “in talks with Netflix” about the future of the series, saying, “The second season of The Circle US is doing very well on Netflix and we are in talks with Netflix about the future of the show in both America and in the UK.

“We are grateful to Channel 4 for all they did to help launch this innovative and entertaining format.”

Hosted by Emma Willis, the game show sees contestants communicate only via a social media platform. Not meeting face-to-face, they can play as anyone they wish – “anyone can be anyone in The Circle”.

The first series aired in 2018, while the third recently concluded after its grand final last month.

This year also saw the first ever Celebrity Circle for Stand Up to Cancer, with rapper Lady Leshurr winning the series after catfishing as Big Narstie.

The American version of the reality show, The Circle USA, airs on Netflix.

