Taking to the stage this weekend is Tomato Sauce, who'll be showing off their moves for the detective panel, including Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch, as he takes over from comedian Mo Gilligan this year.

The guessing game is underway, with ITV's The Masked Dancer back for season 2.

The show has already got viewers talking, following the first episode, which saw Astronaut become the first contestant to be unmasked.

And now, viewers think they've sussed out the identities for some of the other contestants in The Masked Dancer 2022 UK line-up.

In an exclusive poll, The Masked Dancer fans think clues could point to Emma Willis and Rob Rinder.

As Tomato Sauce performs for the first time, here's everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer UK?



We don't know much about the true identity of Tomato Sauce, but we do know that they're ready to paint the stage red when they perform for the first time this weekend!

Tomato Sauce will perform on Saturday 10th September. Ahead of the performance, clues will be shared in their VT, and more will be revealed during the dance.

The detectives will then guess who they think is behind the mask, as the show's host Joel Dommett probes the contestant for more clues.

We'll update you with the latest clues and celebrity guesses as soon as we know.

Who is in The Masked Dancer 2022 UK line-up?

There are 12 contestants in this year's line-up below is a full list:

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV on Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.