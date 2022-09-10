The eccentric dance show returned to ITV for a second season on Saturday, 3rd September, with the first set of contestants in The Masked Dancer season 2 line-up showing off their dance moves.

Making their way onto The Masked Dancer stage this weekend is Pig, who'll be hogging the dance floor.

Joel Dommett returned to host the show, with Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross back on the detective panel.

Season 2 welcomed Peter Crouch as the show's newest detective, as he takes over from Mo Gilligan this year.

After all six performances, one contestant was sent packing, and it's now time for Pig to show us what they've got.

As they make their Masked Dancer debut, here's everything we know so far.

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer UK?

We're yet to see Pig perform, so don't have any clues just yet apart from the pig costume, which could well be a link to something.

Pig will perform for the first time on Saturday 10th September, during which many clues will be revealed. The detectives and us at home will then get to guessing who could be behind the mask.

We'll update you right here with all the clues, guesses and theories surrounding Pig's true identity.

Who is in The Masked Dancer 2022 UK line-up?

This year's line-up includes 12 acts - one of which is the show's first ever duo.

Below is a list of all of contestants in season 2:

