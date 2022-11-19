On Thursday night's episode (16th November), Ant & Dec stopped by the camp to reveal that the vote was now open for the public to keep their favourites safe. The contestant in the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up who received the fewest votes would be sent home.

After almost two weeks of gruesome Bushtucker Trials (most of which were completed by Matt Hancock ), it was time for the first I'm a Celebrity 2022 elimination.

And on Friday night (18th November), the Geordie duo returned to reveal who would be packing their bags.

So, who left I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Read on to find out who was eliminated from the jungle.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who left I'm a Celebrity 2022?

Charlene White

Charlene White was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, the Loose Woman received the fewest votes from the public, putting an end to her I'm a Celebrity journey.

Her exit comes after White took on the latest Bushtucker Trial, Watery Grave, along with Hancock.

Following her exit, Charlene revealed the first things she's going to do now she's no longer in the jungle.

"The person I'm going to call now that I'm out of the camp is Andy [Woodfield] so I can catch up with him to see how the kids are doing because I miss them hugely," she said.

On her first meal out of the show, she added: "Probably anything packed with carbs. So, probably bread and butter, toast, chips - just something that's massively carbtastic because I've missed it."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.