At the time it was unclear just why Attwood had to leave, with a show spokesperson simply revealing that it was not safe for her to re-enter the camp following medical checks – however, The Sun has now reported that it had to do with the series' strict COVID bubble.

Fans of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! were shocked on Monday to find out that Love Island star Olivia Attwood had had to drop out of the show's latest season after just one day at the camp.

The publication has reported that Attwood had to leave the camp to deal with a medical issue, but as she had then left the COVID bubble she was not allowed to re-enter, due to fears she could potentially infect others with the virus if she had come into contact with it.

A show source reportedly told The Sun that Attwood "could see it was an impossible situation", as she couldn't have endured another week's isolation, which would have been required.

The source reportedly said: "It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

"Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series. Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair.

"As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation."

A show spokesperson previously told RadioTimes.com in a statement: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

Last night's I'm a Celebrity saw new campmate Matt Hancock enter the jungle, with the former Health Secretary joined by comedian Seann Walsh.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

