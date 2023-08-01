"Boris is not doing this programme and is not in talks to do so," the spokesperson told The Mirror.

Johnson's stint as PM ended with his resignation in July 2022. He stood down as Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in June 2023, shortly before the investigation into the Partygate scandal found that he had deliberately misled parliament.

Had he taken part in I'm a Celeb, he would have been following in the footsteps of his father Stanley Johnson who took part in 2017, and former Cabinet Minister Matt Hancock – who served as Health Secretary under Johnson and came third in last year's season.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Johnson's rep and ITV for any further comment on this story.

At this stage, no one has been confirmed for this year's run of I'm a Celebrity, but a number of famous faces have been rumoured including Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and This Morning's Josie Gibson.

A number of other big names are likely to be added to the rumour mill between now and the start date later in 2023 – and we'll report all the latest news as and when it arrives.

Last year's season was won by former England international footballer Jill Scott after she beat Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and Hancock in the final.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will return to ITV1 in 2023.

