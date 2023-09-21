And he teased that while "that chapter is closed for now", we could be seeing him on our screens again before too long.

"There have been a few opportunities in the pipeline, but I'm not going to say too much just yet," he told The Sun.

He went on to say that he'd love to have a go at "Celeb Bear Grylls", before adding: "I hope we get to do more reality TV - you never know. I do love I'm a Celeb. I do like to eat."

News of Webb's departure was announced earlier this month in a statement by Channel 4 and production company Studio Lambert.

"After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show," it read.

"As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last ten years.

"We would like to thank him and Daniel for being utterly brilliant contributors to the show, and we wish them well with their future projects."

The pair also took to Instagram with a joint post expressing their gratitude for having been "part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show".

They continued: "We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, our Gogglebox family as we call them, and of course the fans, thank you for all your love & support over the years."

