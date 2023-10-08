For the next six weeks, the new contestants will have their every moves watched extremely closely by the watchful eye of Big Brother.

With the new season off to a start, here's everything you need to know about Henry - the 14th contestants in the Big Brother 2023 cast line-up.

Who is Henry?

Age: 25

Job: Food writer

From: Cotswolds

Henry is a 25-year-old food writer from Cotswolds.

He has been a fan of the show of years and when the "unique opportunity" arose, he knew he needed to go on.

During his VT, Henry admitted Boris Johnson is at the top of his guest list when it comes his dream lunch guests. The food writer is looking forward to "learning lots of life skills", like learning how to do the washing, clean and cook.

Read more:

He said: "I'm 25 but I'm not an adult. These are some big things they don't teach you at school that I need to learn. And also just getting to know loads of different people from very different backgrounds that I might not get to meet in my everyday life."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Henry admitted that his parents would describe him as a "snob" but he takes it as a compliment. "I think it means you've got high standards and good taste," he explained.

Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.