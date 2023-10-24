Following his eviction, Zak caught up with RadioTimes.com, revealing all about the housemates and how they would behave in the house, which viewers may not have had the chance the see.

"A lot of time people will do anything to act up to get attention to get airtime," he explained.

"I was just being myself and being genuine as much as possible, [but] a lot of people would do this and do that. I said to all of the people 'I feel like [Hallie] is playing up to the cameras quite a lot'."

Zak isn't the only housemate to question Hallie's actions in the house, with Jenkin telling Chantelle: "She's a really nice girl. It's really sad she's been pushed like this and I feel like she's doing it for the camera, I think she acts up to them and that doesn't impress anyone."

The now evicted housemate told RadioTimes.com that he would tell Hallie she doesn't "need to play up to the camera" and "throw a tantrum" because he believes she was "a good girl deep down".

Referring to tantrums, viewers will remember last week's shopping task, in which the garden was turned into Big Brother's Happy Happy Happy Camp, while the main house became a VIP section for a few of the housemates.

Throughout the task, the housemates had to compete for a place in the VIP area, and those who minded out had to sleep outside without any luxuries or a bathroom.

Hallie didn't manage to win a space and threatened to "go on strike" and not take part in the challenge.

Zak added: "I tried to say 'you don't need to pretend to be that person, you don't need to throw a tantrum. You don't need to act to just to get a bit of attention. Just be who you are people like you for who you are. You don't need to be playing up.'"

