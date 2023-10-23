"Out of everyone in the household, I felt like Hallie was the last person I expected that to come from," he explained.

"Because, you know, me and Hallie, we actually talk about whoever and I'm always giving good advice. I'm always giving them words of wisdom."

He continued: "And, you know, I've always tried to have her back if I felt like she was actually lost.

"I'd be like, 'Hallie, listen, you need to be careful. You're on national TV, you don't need to be acting like that. Use this platform wisely, to empower yourself and show the world how great you are as a person, because I truly believe you are a great person and I believe in you so much. And I feel like you've got so much to offer to the world. So please, please use it wisely. And just be careful where you are.'"

Speaking of the moment Hallie admitted to calling him a "game-player", he added: "And then, two minutes later, she's going around spreading rumours about me to everyone.

"And I felt like that one episode when she was spreading rumours about me sabotaged me so much and changed the audience and changed everyone against me, which was quite upsetting because I only have good intentions."

Zak's comments come after the housemates learned that Hallie and Olivia had broken the rules.

During the nominations, Hallie and Olivia were caught writing secret messages on each other's backs, and when Big Brother confronted them about it in front of the other housemates, Hallie confessed. She'd told Olivia that she thought Matty nominated her and also called Zak a game-player.

Zak and Hallie appeared to squash it on air, but it seems the recent eviction brought it all back up again.

